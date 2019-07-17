Daily Update: Possible shark sighting in LI Sound, park beach closed due to bacteria

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 17:

NEWS

Riverhead fisherman goes viral with video of apparent shark off Iron Pier Beach

Wildwood State Park closed to swimming due to high bacteria counts

Partnership formed to help aid members of Greenport’s aging population

Longtime Mattituck BOE member Charles Anderson resigns

Power outage reported in Greenport Village

Dazzling display of Tesla coil at celebration of famed inventor: photos

NORTHFORKER

The lemonade is sugary sweet at these longtime North Fork businesses

SPORTS

Baseball: Former SWR standout Brian Morrell ends summer with Riverhead Tomcats

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunder showers in the late afternoon and evening today, according to the National Weather Service. The high today will be around 85 degrees with a low tonight of 72. Rain is in the forecast for Thursday.



Comments

comments