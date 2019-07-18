Daily Update: Post office remains closed, expanded playground in the works

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 18:

NEWS

Post Office plans to keep South Jamesport branch

Expanded playground in the works for Tasker Park in Peconic

Riverhead Town to contribute $10K to help group expand ‘Rags to Riches’ program

Beach apparel shop, Beacheeky, opens in Southold

SPORTS

Rugby takes center stage in Mattituck for friendly match against Worth School

WEATHER

There’s a 20% chance of thunder showers around 2 p.m. this afternoon, with heavier showers and thunderstorms expected tonight, according to the National Weather Service. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds. The high today will be around 84 degrees with a low tonight of 72. Expect partly sunny skies Friday.



