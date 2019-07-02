Daily Update: Stony Brook ELIH clears final hurdle, Shoreham man killed in crash

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, July 2:

NEWS

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital begins new chapter

Board seeks grant for $3.2M North Ferry traffic solution

Cops: Shoreham man dies in motorcycle crash in Greenport

Cops: Four men rescued after boat capsizes outside Mattituck Inlet

NORTHFORKER

The Merchant’s Wife brings small plates, lounge vibe to Menhaden in Greenport

SPORTS

Riverhead Raceway: Soper turns up the heat

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67. There’s a chance of thunder showers in the evening.

