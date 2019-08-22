Daily Update: Historic district process questioned, parking ban gets mixed reviews

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, August 22:
NEWS
‘Unfair’ historic district proposal causes strife in East Marion
Downtown Riverhead ‘pattern book’ gets OK from split Town Board
Package scanner causes ‘false alarm’ outside Greenport Post Office
Sound Avenue parking ban met with mixed feelings
Community mourns loss of former school board president with ‘heart of gold’
SPORTS
Women’s Soccer: Ex-Southold player to be inducted into college hall of fame
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Weekend Podcast: What’s happening the week of August 22
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The low tonight will be around 68.