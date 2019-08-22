Daily Update: Historic district process questioned, parking ban gets mixed reviews

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, August 22:

NEWS

‘Unfair’ historic district proposal causes strife in East Marion

Downtown Riverhead ‘pattern book’ gets OK from split Town Board

Package scanner causes ‘false alarm’ outside Greenport Post Office

Sound Avenue parking ban met with mixed feelings

Community mourns loss of former school board president with ‘heart of gold’

SPORTS

Women’s Soccer: Ex-Southold player to be inducted into college hall of fame

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend Podcast: What’s happening the week of August 22

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 89 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. The low tonight will be around 68.

Comments

comments