Daily Update: Report details the cost of water, principal sued

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 21:
NEWS
Environmental group releases report on the cost of water here
Lawsuit filed against former Riverhead principal Charles Regan
Historical society opens ‘Slavery in Southold’ exhibit
Cops: Main airlifted after suffering leg injuries in boating incident
SPORTS
Football: Opportunity knocks, DeNicola answers for Greenport
Football: Wildcats set destination for LI final
NORTHFORKER
Chefs weigh in on North Fork lobster rolls
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance of thundershowers today and tonight with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.