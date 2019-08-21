Daily Update: Report details the cost of water, principal sued

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, August 21:

NEWS

Environmental group releases report on the cost of water here

Lawsuit filed against former Riverhead principal Charles Regan

Historical society opens ‘Slavery in Southold’ exhibit

Cops: Main airlifted after suffering leg injuries in boating incident

SPORTS

Football: Opportunity knocks, DeNicola answers for Greenport

Football: Wildcats set destination for LI final

NORTHFORKER

Chefs weigh in on North Fork lobster rolls

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance of thundershowers today and tonight with a high near 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.

