Daily Update: Backman accuser files civil suit, boat fire in Orient

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Sept. 25:

NEWS

Riverhead woman sues former Mets player Wally Backman, alleging assault

Attorney: Judge to rule that lawyer’s apologies can’t be used in court

Sean O’Hara expected to be named high school principal following Regan’s resignation

Cops: Boat burns while owners walk at Orient Beach State Park

NORTHFORKER

A day in the life of a harvest at Southold’s Mattebella Vineyards

Annual Long Island Fresh Hop Festival: Photos

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 74 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.

