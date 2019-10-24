Daily Update: Negotiations held on controversial property, community groups seek funding

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 24:

NEWS

Southold Town officials say they’re open to negotiations with Brinkmanns

Nonprofits ask the Riverhead Town to help fund critical services and programs

Southold Town to use grant money to restore sidewalks near senior center

Following resignation, Greenport Fire Department has new assistant chief

SPORTS

Field Hockey: Troyan scores playoff winner for Waves

NORTHFORKER

Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 24

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 48.

Comments

comments