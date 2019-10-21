Daily Update: Unity Rally held in Greenport, man dies in limo accident

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is broigyour local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 21:

NEWS

‘Unity rally’ shines spotlight on health care, immigration and climate issues

Police: 28-year-old dies after falling out of limo bus in Baiting Hollow

Last call for tickets for Times Review Talks on health care

Weekend of Halloween-themed festivities set for downtown Riverhead

Earl Fultz, 95, founder of cHarissa spice, remembered for determination

SPORTS

Football: Surprise, surprise. Look at who’s 4-2

Football: Hampton Bays’ Smith runs for 7 TDs against Porters

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Corey Creek

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.

