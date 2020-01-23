Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 23, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 7-13, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Klatt, W to Demar, Dean, 712 Hubbard Ave (600-85-3-76.1), (V), $160,000

• Klatt, F to Demar Construction Inc, 708 Hubbard Ave (600-85-3-76.2), (V), $160,000

• Higgins Housing Initia to Asmus, James, 11 Willow St (600-87-1-21), (R), $670,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Villani, N & M to Beyer, Kenneth, 248 Southfield Rd (600-61-3-27), (R), $485,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Michael McCarick RE to AJD Consultants LLC, 2995 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-3-19), (V), $200,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Brennan, Elizabeth, Harvest Pointe, Home 17 (1000-102-1-17), (R), $788,140

FLANDERS (11901)

• Cydean LLC to Bagshaw, Christopher, 29 Wood Road Trail (900-143-2-31), (R), $165,000

• MRPAT LLC to Conlan, Patrick, 176 Maple Ave (900-145-3-44.1), (R), $225,000

• Woodhull, A to Della Speranzo, Vincent, 102 Topping Dr & 21 Old WHB (900-164-4-40), (R), $310,000

• Richardson, M & L by Referee to Irving Henry LLC, 444 & 460 Oak Ave (900-167-2-2), (R), $218,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Fitzpatrick & Poncet to GCG Bayberry LLC, 702 Wiggins Ln (1000-35-4-28.36), (V), $450,000

• Guevara, G & Villanti, O to McMahon, Michael, 47 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-7), (R), $675,000

• D’Amico, D & King, A to Sillman, Amy, 228 Sixth St (1001-7-2-1), (R), $909,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Beyer, K & J to Branigan, James, 28 Big Pond Ln (600-2.1-2-28), (R), $689,000

• Rowland, K by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 48 Melissa Ln (600-22-1-4.7), (R), $850,351

LAUREL (11948)

• Shannon, J to Knight, Eric, 7080 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-126-11-7), (R), $1,725,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Avondet III, C & D to Haupt, Andrew, 3755 Grand Ave (1000-107-1-5.2), (R), $448,350

• Kosinski, J to Bokros, Aaron, 980 New Suffolk Ave (1000-114-12-9), (R), $725,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Murphy, C by Heirs to Savino, Suzanne, 31 W. Fairview Ave (600-7-2-20), (R), $387,500

• Brophy, M by Referee to Long Island Investments, 13 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-27), (R), $340,000

• 632 Roanoke LLC to Marchese, Aaron, 192 Horton Ave (600-81-3-14), (R), $135,000

• Heinze, C & P to Mimangh, Thomas, 9 Kennsington Ct (600-82.5-2-4), (R), $520,000

• Dick, A & A to Menjivar-Carvajal, Rutilio, 119 Ackerly St (600-103-1-13), (R), $365,000

• Schaefer, C & L to Torres, Alexander, 34 Telephone St (600-107-2-25), (R), $275,500

• Ramirez, G & D to Ortiz, Jose, 40 Jerome Circle (600-112-1-1.8), (R), $470,000

• Tooker, S to 237D Hubbard LLC, 237 D Hubbard Ave (600-112-1-29), (R), $225,843

• Seaman, D Trust to Estrada Juarez, Jose, 1281 W Main St (600-119-2-32), (R), $250,000

• Stoner, G & J to Israel, Isaac, 26 McDermott Ave (600-129-4-7), (R), $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Vlassara, H to Freeman, Danek, 139 Ram Island Dr (700-10-1-12), (R), $2,150,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)