Real Estate Transfers: April 23, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated March 7-13, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Chavin, N & T to Klima, Ronald, 301 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-49), (R), $350,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Shields, C to Allan, Kyle, 2677 River Rd (600-137-1-16), (R), $320,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Nolan, J & S to Skrezec, Joshua, 21905 Route 25 (1000-109-1-8.9), (R), $650,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Karousos, T & J to 1460 The Strand LLC, 1460 The Strand (1000-30-2-66), (R), $1,150,000

• Ulich, E Trust to Helaili, Alain, 270 Dogwood Ln (1000-38-5-4), (R), $620,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• McDonough, EM Trust to Brodie, John, Off East End Rd (1000-4-5-19.5), (R), $1,335,000

• F13, LLC to Ogden Jr, J. Herbert, Castle Rd (1000-5-1-12.3), (V), $370,000

• Reid, M & J to Ogden Jr, J. Herbert, 119 Castle Rd (1000-5-2-6), (R), $1,945,000

• Finan, J & L to Benkard, Andrew, Winthrop Dr (1000-9-9-15), (R), $765,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Canales, J to Fisher Organization LLC, 11 Cypress Ave (900-142-3-9), (R), $275,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Palermo-Bogardus, K to Greenport W. Holdings Inc, 190 Pheasant Pl (1000-53-4-44.36), (R), $650,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Kestler, F & C to 11535 Main Road LLC, 11535 Route 25 (1000-142-2-16), (R), $600,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Masino, R & Carroll, C to Doroski, Gerald, 220 Miami Ave & Lot 6-007 (1000-67-6-14), (R), $295,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Raynor, G by Executor to Yovino, John, 2503 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-155), (R), $350,000

• Appio, J to Sfinarolakis-Kokolis, Maria, 120 Northern Pkwy (600-107-1-54.1), (R), $510,000

• Tohill, A to Corwin House Riverhead LLC, 12 1st St (600-128-6-36), (C), $500,000

• Hagler, S Trust to Ladybugs Riverhead LLC, 37-41 E Main St (600-128-6-72.1), (C), $750,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Roth Family Trust to Green, Seth, 12 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-58), (R), $720,000

• Peconic Land Trust to Town of Shelter Island, 1 Ned’s Ln & lots 4, 5, 6, 8 & 9 (700-14-2-61.3), (V), $312,500

• Smyth, E & M to Peconic Land Trust, l, 1 Ned’s Ln & lots 4, 5, 6, 8 & 9 (700-14-2-61.3), (V), $1,250,000

• Cronin, J & A to Needham, Schuyler, 2 & 8 Dogwood Ln (700-19-2-75), (V), $5,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Sledjeski, M & T to Esteves Holding Corp, 6505 Horton Ln (1000-54-7-17), (V), $225,000

• Chaos on the Canal to MacKinnon, Stuart, 1705 Arshamomaque Ave (1000-66-3-11), (R), $890,000

• Greenfield, S by Referee to R&T Realtors LLC, 1375 Goose Creek Lane Ext (1000-77-3-18), (R), $376,000

• Birdwell, T Trust to Beirne, James, 130 Grove Dr (1000-80-4-17.2), (R), $550,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Oak Street Constructn to McSloy, Kevin, 111 Sunset Blvd (600-30-2-29), (R), $641,556

• Rinker, C to Le, Vicky, 40 Faye St (600-33-1-6), (R), $342,000

• Lake, M to Bitz, Denise, 9 Breezy Point Rd (600-33-6-33), (R), $281,000

• Andreotti Jr & Bottie to Campbell, Nicole, 70 16th St (600-34-1-32), (R), $360,000

• Hughes & Carroll Hughes to Heitz, Erik, 14 Benjamin St (600-74-1-37.1), (R), $460,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)