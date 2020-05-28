Real Estate Transfers: May 28, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 11-17, 2020.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Markman, C to Rusin, Boris, 219 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-37), (R), $299,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Wright, D to Bodden, Carl, 338 Fresh Pond Ave (600-77-2-1), (R), $575,000

• Gallo, J & J & C to Stein, Johnathan, 381 Deep Hole Rd (600-100-2-20.5), (R), $475,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Endemann, F&N Trusts to Tsambiras, Stathoula & Yiannoula, 495 Eugenes Rd (1000-97-2-16.3), (R), $632,500

• Rimor Development LLC to Todaro, Diana, Harvest Pointe, Home #64 (1000-102.1-1-32), (R), $727,900

• Rimor Development to Shannon, Joan, Harvest Pointe, Home #66 (1000-102.1-1-34), (R), $722,880

FLANDERS (11901)

• Sinchi Dream Realty to Seasmoke Properties LLC, 240 Priscilla Ave (900-122-1-13), (R), $300,000

• Bohling, J to Kawaller, Kenneth, 53 Point Rd (900-122-3-1), (R), $332,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Brehm, J to Scavelli, Lawrence, 1010 Maple Ln (1000-35-5-27), (R), $920,000

• Fabrizio Real Estate to 327 Hospitality Group LLC, 212 Front St (1001-4-9-13.2), (C), $750,000

• Harvey, J & Heffernan, J to 124 Main Street LLC, 124 Main St (1001-5-3-15), (C), $895,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Wiwczar, C to Dunbar, Ronald, 440 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-14-9), (R), $529,500

• Steele, K & J to Lindsay, Michael, 720 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.16), (R), $204,450

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Starter Holdings Corp to Jadonath, Ram & Neeta, 24 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.11), (V), $675,000

• Hartill, J to Berman, Eugene, 15 Josie Ct (600-81-3-31.13), (V), $172,000

• Moore, P to Ruiz Salan & Vargas Chucuy, Wuilson & Evelin, 152 Old Farm Rd (600-84-1-2.45), (R), $485,000

• Roa & Castiblanco by Ref to MTGLQ Investors L.P., 171 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.31), (R), $876,469

• Langhorne, A by Admr to 33 Philip Street Corp, 33 Philip St (600-106-1-12), (R), $201,000

• Sinchi, I to Seasmoke Properties LLC, 1223 W Main St (600-119-2-25), (R), $200,000

• Yakaboski Jr, G to Chavez, Janneth, 1299 W Main St (600-119-2-35), (R), $360,000

• Daw Realty Riverhead to Melp LLC, 1240 W Main St (600-120-2-3), (C), $325,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Schmitt, L Trust to Stehling, Christopher, 7 Brander Pkwy (700-17-1-27), (R), $675,000

• O’Connor & Casertano to Town of Shelter Island, 4 Nostrand Pkwy (700-17-1-30), (R), $1,650,000

• Armstrong, D & S to 1 Daniel Lord Road LLC, 1 Daniel Lord Rd (700-18-2-20), (R), $630,00

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Lesta, S Trust to Osmundson, Cindy, 3 Beechwood Dr (900-94-2-17), (R), $625,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Blake, S & Tureski Blake to Munoz, Steven, 28 Locust Rd (600-27-3-61), (R), $365,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)