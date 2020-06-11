Real Estate Transfers: June 11, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 25-May 1, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Genovese, G & M to Warnasuriya, Sonali, 45 Wake Robin Ln (600-45-6-2), (R), $580,000

• Allen, D to Jivanelli, Michael, 143 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-95.37), (R), $400,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Duff Jr, Daniel, Harvest Pointe, Home #65 (1000-102.1-1-33), (R), $727,900

EAST MARION (11939)

• Burton, N by Executor to Jozic, Branko, 12960 Route 25 (1000-31-14-10), (R), $775,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Junior’s Auto by Referee to Fisher Organization LLC, 182 Old Quogue Rd (900-140-2-71.1), (C), $231,000

• Rempe, L by Referee to JJJ East End LLC, 59 Topping Dr (900-164-4-24), (R), $257,929

GREENPORT (11944)

• Dalton Studios LLC to Diggs, Katherine, 63 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-3), (R), $562,500

• Hilton, T&S by Referee to PHH Mortgage Corporation, 325 Bridge St (1001-2-2-2), (R), $380,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Leone, A & A to Fraenkel, Debra, 1355 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-13-12.1), (R), $564,500

• Marjam 50 LLC to 12425 Sound LLC, 12425 Sound Ave (1000-141-3-39), (R), $435,500

ORIENT (11957)

• McElroy, D by Referee to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust, 1470 Grandview Dr (1000-14-2-3.15), (R), $2,150,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Wooding, T & D to Garcia, Jorge & Linda, 43 Andrea Ct (600-65-3-32), (R), $295,000

• Wright, S to Moran, Daniel, 62 Lewis St (600-105-2-78), (R), $325,000

• Brenkert, L by Executor to Llamas Fajardo, Mario, 81 Mulberry Common, #81 (600-109.1-1-81), (R), $287,500

• 245 West Main Street to Riverhead Retail Partners, 243-245 & 255 W. Main St (600-128-3-51), (C), $1,000,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Bernard, S & Stonehill to Katz Trust for NancynGree, Jerome, 9 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-48), (R), $800,000

• Eicke, E to Liberty Lawn and Landscape, 17 N Ferry Rd (700-15-3-94), (R), $500,000

• Mankowski, C to Kusner, Thomas, 11 Dickerson Dr (700-18-3-35.1), (R), $1,100,000

• Bernstein, M & J to Gardner, Joshua, 4 N Silver Beach (700-22-1-139), (R), $985,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Sbarra,V & J to Miller, Brian, 358 West Neck Rd (900-92-2-28), (R), $890,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kritsberg, M to Farnam, Jordan, 1625 Leeward Dr (1000-79-7-18), (R), $555,100

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Sheehy, D & B to Ackerman, Camden, 292 Sound Rd & lot 1-007 (600-30-2-2.1), (R), $450,000

• Siemsen, K & T to Tiamsic, Gary, 54 Mainstone Ln (600-115-1-10.6), (R), $640,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)