Greenport resident Alfred A. Affenito died Aug. 24, 2020, at his home. He was 97.

The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cut­ch­ogue. Private inurnment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.