Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 13, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 27-July 3, 2020.

EAST MARION (11939)

• Brown, G to 670 Circle Drive East LLC, Aquaview Ave (1000-21-3-33), (CS), $10,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kuzman, P & C to Badeer, Scott, 59 Pier Ave (600-8-3-1.13), (R), $625,000

• Stratford, L to Yovino, Thomas, 45 Williamson Ln (600-70-2-44), (R), $369,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Beirne, E to 305 Fay Court LLC, 305 Fay Ct (1000-123-5-36.10), (V), $253,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Potters, L & Brancato, L to Ballve, Marcelo, 675 Skippers Ln (1000-24-2-1), (R), $1,100,000

• Wysocki, W by Executor to Shayne, Jeffrey, 845 Orchard St (1000-25-2-17.3), (R), $750,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Curran, F & S to Geiger, Pamela, Stoneleigh Woods,Unit 2303 (600-82.5-1-31), (R), $480,000

• Bank of America N.A. to Solof, Justin, 54 Fanning St (600-120-1-11), (R), $232,750

• Hettrick, J by Ref to Matawin Ventures Trust, 625 E Main St (600-129-5-12), (R), $243,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Tassan-Solet, M to Hardtke, Erin, 47 Cooper Ln (900-93-1-24), (R), $1,595,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Case, C Trust to Due, Julia, 505 Cedar Point Dr W (1000-90-1-7), (R), $775,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Weaver, W & M to Anderson, Taylor, 112 Old Orchard Rd (600-26-1-24), (R), $363,000

• Brotherton, R to Langman, James, 34 Acorn Ct (600-75.1-1-34), (R), $435,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)