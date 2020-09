Angeliki Spanos of East Marion died Sept. 7, 2020. She was 85.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Antonopoulos Funeral Home, 38-08 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria, Queens.

Interment will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. at Sterling Cemetery in Greenport.