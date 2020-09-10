Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 10, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 25-31, 2020.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Vessa, Richard, Harvest Pointe, #120 (1000-102.1-1-60), (R), $853,400

FLANDERS (11901)

•Harbeson, M & Schick, D to Eyal, Tal, 100 Pine Ave (900-123-2-27), (R), $620,000

• Miller, P & J to Flim Flanders LLC, 197 Long Neck Blvd (900-123-5-13), (R), $545,000

• Price, M to US Bank Trust, N.A., 47 Brown St (900-140-2-59), (R), $161,000

• Garcia, E & A to Morales, Jose, 105 Glider Ave (900-142-2-24), (R), $420,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Farrell, P & C to Katsanos, Andrew, 101 Timothy Ln (600-69-3-53.19), (R), $675,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Smith, W & V by Executor to Thilberg, Timothy, 830 Bayview Ave (1000-106-10-16.1), (R), $327,000

• Lejon EnterprisesInc to Ramnarine, Chris, 6125 CR 48 (1000-139-3-49), (R), $474,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Brathwaite, F to Pugliesi, Robert, 401 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-25), (R), $246,500

• Kujawski, R & J to Preziosi, Daniel, 665 Manor Ln (600-22-1-4.6), (R), $999,000

• Torre, F Trust to Treceno, Katherine, 21 Warwick Row (600-82.4-1-41), (R), $435,000

• Brown, T to Pritchard, Candace, 247 Doctors Path (600-84-3-19), (R), $391,500

• Brown, D & L to Plato, Cesar, 518 Howell Ct (600-106-2-36), (R), $332,000

• Kalicki, D & W to 456 Sweezy LLC, 456 Sweezy Ave (600-123-2-54), (R), $285,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Vulcan, M to Bace, Marjan, 14 C Heron Ln (700-23-1-42.5), (R), $1,350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Poliwoda, D to Leshko, Jurij, 220 Cottage Pl (1000-62-3-14), (R), $395,000

• Hoey, J to Daly, Kathryn, 225 Daly Ln (1000-66-1-19.1), (V), $225,000

• McKay, S & L to Parkes, Alstair, 225 Blossom Ln (1000-69-3-10.5), (R), $799,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• US Bank National As to Mudassar Realty Inc, 2 Oak Ln (600-25-1-18), (R), $170,990

• Cerqueira, M Trust to Ady, Stephen, 107 High View Dr (600-49-3-12), (V), $95,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)