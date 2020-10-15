Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 15, 2020

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2020.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Martin, W to Kujawski, Raymond, 33 Lagoon Ct & 89-1-011.010 (600-88-2-8), (V), $330,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Fliedner, J Trust to Lopez, Joshua, 2 Wyl Ln (600-40-1-2.5), (R), $430,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Surcato, G& Cunningham to Grossman, Konrad, 2283 River Rd (600-138-1-2.2), (R), $389,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Beck, S & L to Hall, Matthew, 250 Pine Tree Ct (1000-98-1-7.11), (R), $975,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Olsen, Frank, Harvest Pointe, Home #68 (1000-102.1-1-36), (R), $727,900

• Rimor Development LLC to Strassman, Gail, Harvest Pointe, Home #121 (1000-102.1-1-61), (R), $853,400

• Rimor Development LLC to Cortale Family 2019 Trust, Harvest Pointe, Home #122 (1000-102.1-1-62), (R), $853,400

• Rodia, A & Dosch Trusts to Lyons, Paul, 715 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-26), (R), $649,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Glendon & Glendon Szyma to Carroll, Brian, 172 Halcyon Ave (1000-9-7-1), (R), $550,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Simmons, R & K to Payne, Jason, 1385 & 1381 Flanders Rd (900-170-1-13), (R), $440,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Rodger, S & D to Liegey, John, 611 First St (1001-2-6-32), (R), $995,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Tomaszewski, T & J to Schultz, Thomas, 19 Wilburs Path (600-2.1-2-19), (R), $680,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Corlett, C to Shelter Holding LLC, 55 Harborview Ave (1000-99-3-17.1), (R), $540,000

• Rotondi, J & K to Taveira, Paul, 4550 Westphalia Rd (1000-113-11-21.1), (R), $375,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kiernan, C to Liebert Koster, Virginia, 11 Midland St (600-13-4-16), (R), $355,000

• Zakrzewska, C to Cognoscente Holdings LLC, 1459 Roanoke Ave (600-82-1-19), (R), $350,000

• Fountaine & Lindsay Fou to Islam, Sariful, 124 Ackerly St (600-103-1-8), (R), $340,000

• County of Suffolk to Ulloa Global LLC, 992 E Main St (600-106-4-7), (R), $200,800

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Scanlon, O to Ozcan, Murat, 60 Cobbetts Ln (700-3-2-45), (R), $925,000

• Chequit House LLC to CXR Hospitality at Chequit, 6 & 9 Washington St (700-5-5-10), (C), $2,950,000

• DeCourcy, C to Podduturi, Arpan, 69 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-25), (R), $1,462,500

• Preston, J & Vola, J to Ciatti, Hannes, 8 Bay Shore Dr (700-22-1-16), (R), $1,025,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Terry, J Family Trust to FS Highwood LLC, 585 Private Rd #21 (1000-78-9-37), (V), $170,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Reimels, R & B to Rosero, Humberto, 208 Creek Rd (600-24-1-4), (R), $770,000

• 753 Realty Development to PAC Property Development, 15 Broad View Circle (600-30-3-25), (R), $287,500

• Colon, W & Mendez-Colon to Phillips, Lisa, 1430 Wading River Mnrvl Rd (600-96-1-6), (R), $479,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)