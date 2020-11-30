Storm brings strong winds to area along with minor power outages

A portion of 5th Avenue in Greenport blocked by debris. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

A storm sweeping across the area will continue to bring high winds through the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are expected and sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS warning said. “Scattered power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Some outages were already reported in Southold Town. PSEG Long Island reported just over 300 customers without power for Southold Town as of 2 p.m. Nearly all of those customers are centered in Orient Point. An additional outage was reported in New Suffolk.

Trees were seen blocking roads in Greenport and East Marion.

The NWS also warned of isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.