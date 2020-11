Virginia Milden Grant of Southold died Nov. 5, 2020. She was 72.

Viewing services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, immediately followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Clarence Trent Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.