‘Winter Storm Warning’ will go into effect this afternoon with 7-10 inches of snow possible

North Fork residents can expect as much as 10 inches of snow to fall Wednesday into Thursday with anticipated heavy winds that have led to a “Winter Storm Warning” for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will be in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday into the early afternoon hours on Thursday.

While snowfall projections have varied in recent days — ranging anywhere from a couple of inches to a foot — the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning to expect heavy snowfall with between 7 and 10 inches likely in northeastern Suffolk County. If there’s more of a wintry mix, snowfall totals could be lower, according to the NWS. One graphic released Wednesday by the NWS showed snowfall projections at about six inches for the North Fork.

While some snow showers might be seen just before sunset Wednesday, it’s likely more significant snowfall won’t occur until the evening hours, when winds are also expected to pick up. The National Weather Service is projecting wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour will be felt in the overnight hours on the East End.

The snow could change over to rain before the Thursday morning commute then back to snow as temperatures, which will hover right around 33 degrees overnight, are likely to dip into the 20s late Thursday morning.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the NWS writes in its warning. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The National Weather Service said to expect “blizzard-like conditions” at times and “dangerous conditions on the waters.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said motorists should exercise extreme caution, warning of “blindout conditions” on Suffolk’s roads.

PSEG-Long Island said Tuesday it is prepared for the storm, which is expected to clobber much of the state and the surrounding region, and has already requested assistance from outside line crews. A PSEG official told Newsday as much as 40,000 Long Island customers could lose power.

The Village of Greenport has asked residents to remove vehicles from the street, advice that should be followed across the North Fork to make it easier for highway crews to remove snow.