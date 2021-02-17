Albert J. Vicarelli, 94, of Cutchogue passed away Feb. 7, 2021.

Al was born in College Point, N.Y., where he attended the Poppenheusen Institute. He entered the Navy, serving as a signalman aboard the battleship USS Indiana. When Japan fell, he was transferred to the Sixth Marine Division, which landed at Yokosuka, and was one of the first Americans on Japanese soil. When the war ended, Al joined the Marine Reserves and served as a line chief for both helicopters and planes for more than 20 years.

After returning home from the Pacific, Al worked with his father as a builder in Queens. He then joined the New York City Department of Ports and Terminals as an inspector on the World Trade Center and several other waterfront development projects. Al was never one to be idle, so after retiring to Cutchogue he was involved in several winery-related businesses.

Al had boundless energy and lived life to the fullest. He organized and served as reunion chairman for the USS Indiana, was a devoted master mason for more than 61 years at the Masonic Lodges in both Astoria and Greenport; was a loyal member of the Westhampton/Quogue VFW; and participated in the Marines’ Toys for Tots program as well as the Honor Flight Program. He enjoyed traveling and made dozens of trips to visit relatives in Italy.

Al is survived by his children, Kenneth and Lorraine; his son-in-law, Arthur; and his beloved grandson, Ian.

This is a paid notice.