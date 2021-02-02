Ryan Michael Oliver of Mattituck died suddenly Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 16.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at True Light Church, 1850 Main Bayview Road, Southold.

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at True Light Church, with Pastor Keith Benson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The funeral service will be live­streamed. For further information regarding access to the livestream and the memorial fund that has been established in Ryan’s name, visit defriestgrattan.com.