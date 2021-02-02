Obituaries

Ryan Michael Oliver

By The Suffolk Times

Ryan Michael Oliver of Mattituck died suddenly Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 16.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at True Light Church, 1850 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 

A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at True Light Church, with Pastor Keith Benson officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The funeral service will be live­streamed. For further information regarding access to the livestream and the memorial fund that has been established in Ryan’s name, visit defriestgrattan.com.

Related Content