Real Estate Transfers: April 22, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 27-March 5, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Sexton, H, to Soltis, Jeanne, 49 Southfields Rd (600-66-2-10.33), (R), $78,000

• 582 Peconic Bay Blvd to Papas, James, 582 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-2-31), (R), $1,295,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• O’Rourke, T & D, to Foote, Kevin, 4630 Nassau Point Rd (1000-111-8-10), (R), $777,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Maliarakis, S & N, to Modern Age Builders Corp, 2135 Willow Dr (1000-22-5-1), (V), $349,000

• Angeli 2015 Trust to Kraus Jr, Thomas, Crescent Beach, Unit C-6 (1000-38.1-1-6), (R), $425,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Kinlin & Rutherfurd Kin to Siegelson, Lee, Row Off Peninsula Rd (1000-10-3-10), (R), $1,085,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pase, H, by Admr to DiModugno, Daniel, 2390 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-4-44.8), (R), $695,000

• Maaiki, L, to 39-43 Front Street Property, 39-43 Front St (1001-5-4-21), (C), $2,200,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Davison, T & A, to Berger, Loren, 441 Manor Ln (600-47-1-2.1), (R), $847,500

• Gammarato, L & D, to Furino, Douglas, 291 Washington Ave (600-68-3-23), (R), $565,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Eschmann, E Trust to Hunt Jr, Forest, 495 Mesrobian Dr (1000-145-4-10), (R), $1,592,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Tarmey, T, by Executor to Elmokian, Edmond, 1055 Rosewood Dr (1000-113-2-5), (R), $475,000

• Island Estate Group to Bostrom, Kevin, 5375 Sound Ave (1000-121-1-3.4), (R), $493,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Bredemeyer, J & J Trust to Eisinger, Simon, 2660 Village Ln (1000-26-1-18), (R), $1,245,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Drakopoulos Digenakis to Dauro, Andrew, 1005 Mill Rd (1000-74-2-11.2), (R), $1,365,000

• Schupler, R & E, to Scattereggia, Joseph, 3635 Wells Rd (1000-86-2-11), (R), $1,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Panettieri, V & S, to Newins, Lee Ann, 2907 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-185), (R), $303,000

• Albano, B, to DeCesare, Richard, 606 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-4-46), (R), $375,000

• Hrazanek, K & J, to Damanis, Christos, 58 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.27), (R), $675,000

• Flannery Family Trust to Cuellar, Jose, 48 Ellen St (600-65-1-29.12), (R), $345,000

• Carr, M, to Mimi & Jenna Capital Prtnrs, 63 Heritage Ln (600-86-2-5.12), (R), $570,000

• US Bank National As to Lebci, Mehmet, 775 Gregory Pl (600-102-1-10), (R), $410,000

• Fannie Mae to Louise Byron LLC, 1375 W Main St (600-119-2-42.1), (R), $375,000

• Bagshaw, G &J, by Executor to JRE and C LLC, 49 Fanning St (600-120-1-20), (R), $165,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Heiman, D Trust to Eddy, Quinlan, 8 Quaker Path (700-8-2-8), (R), $1,050,000

• Ulrich, H & C, to Lang, Eric, 12 Wade Rd (700-8-2-40), (V), $220,000

• Dunbar, A, to Winitzer, Ori, 53 West Neck Rd (700-14-2-7.15), (R), $880,000

• Dunbar, A, to Bloom, Arthur, 53A West Neck Rd (700-14-2-7.16), (V), $15,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Olsen, G & A, to Spear, Susan, 45 Christopher St (1000-70-12-26.1), (R), $765,000

• WH Crumb LLC to Colon, Nick, 300 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-7), (R), $699,000

• Blanchard, F & B, to Levchuck, Leslie, 5803 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-5.6), (R), $1,153,750

• Demakis, H, to Sakarellos, Niki, 52325 CR 48 Unit 27 (1000-135.1-1-27), (R), $160,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Storms Family Trust to Petti, Nicole, 193 North Side Rd (600-25-2-3.1), (R), $390,000

• Borsari, A & J, to Trefcer, Lawrence, 24 Sound Rd (600-49-2-5.1), (R), $435,000

• Cipoletti, A & S, to Turkel, Michael, 45 Bayberry Rd (600-51-1-5), (R), $785,000

• Galla Jr, J & J, to Dietz, Steven, 49 Farm Rd W (600-57-1-14.5), (R), $555,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)