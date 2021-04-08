Real Estate Transfers: April 8, 2021
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 13-19, 2021.
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Manhasset Avenue Rlty to Allen, Mark, 28 Willow St (600-87-1-17), (R), $549,000
• Hanrahan, J & D, to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Inc, 9 Terry Pl (600-111-4-4.6), (R), $520,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• Caleast Nat City Statns to Terminal Logistics II, Edwards Avenue Spe LLC, 579 Edwards Ave (600-117-1-4.1), (C), $6,919,742
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Rodin, C & B, to Cheng Family Revoc Trust, 70 Strohson Rd (1000-103-10-16), (R), $2,300,000
• Hanusch Jr, R, to Palermo, Kimberly, 155 Pinewood Rd (1000-110-3-2), (R), $881,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Wixted, M, & Lohin, R, to Shapiro, Michael, 3550 Stars Rd (1000-22-2-17), (R), $653,000
FLANDERS (11901)
• Dobrzynski, G, & Goksin to CCR Property Management, 41 Indian Ave (900-148-3-51.1), (R), $170,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Deith, S & E, to Miller-Ostler Building Co, 660 Sutton Pl (1000-33-4-20), (V), $300,000
• Atkins, S & L, to Windmuller, Richard, 425 Queen St (1000-40-3-7), (R), $385,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Rosso, R & J, to Montgomery, Kathleen, 28 Circle Dr (600-68-4-35), (R), $499,000
• East Creek Development to Bock, Dillon, 423 S. Jamesport Ave (600-68-4-57.1), (R), $445,000
• Fagan, D & R, to Erkan, Gunes, 20 St Marys Dr (600-69-3-40.3), (R), $820,000
• Skinner, J & J, & Xikes to Goumakos, Dimitrios, 125 Timothy Ln (600-69-3-53.21), (R), $825,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Tsounis, N & T & C, to 153 Herricks LLC, 2415 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-10), (V), $199,000
• Cagnazzi, R & K, to Kelly, Paul, 3945 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-123-5-30), (R), $2,225,000
PECONIC (11958)
• DeSimone, S, to Sieger, Timothy, 41780 Route 25 (1000-86-1-7), (R), $1,350,000
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Narciso, S, to O’Brien Jr, James, 3605 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-53), (R), $400,000
• Timothy Hill Children’s to Rabbit Run Holdings LLC, 105 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.20), (R), $480,000
• Riverhead Old Country to LUS Licensing LLC, 1151 Old Country Rd (600-108-4-5.2), (C), $5,800,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Williams, J, by Executor to Beagleman Holdings LLC, 85 & 90 Ram Island Dr (700-9-2-5), (R), $4,700,000
• Cunningham, G, by Executor to Fotopoulos, Dawn, 11 Tims Trail (700-18-1-6), (R), $675,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Kilician, A, to Kostopoulos, Dimitrios, 630 Wild Cherry Way (1000-52-3-15), (R), $675,000
• Scheuermann, C Trust to Yuelys, Dennis & Pauline, 11755 Soundview Ave (1000-54-5-43.1), (R), $900,000
• Pierson, Grigonis & to Nuzzi, Christopher, p/o 4402 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-8.15), (V), $380,000
• P & G Holding Corp to 275 Boisseau LLC, 275 Boisseau Ave (1000-62-1-18), (R), $450,000
• Nicolazzi, D & T, to Chilton, Laura, 6125 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-8), (V), $1,000
• Johnson, J, by Executors to Myers-Montenegro, Barbara, 1080 Oak Dr (1000-80-2-6), (R), $570,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Palermo, L, by Admr to Inacio, Miguel, 106 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.3), (R), $900,000
• Palermo, L, by Admr to Inacio, Miguel, 110 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.4), (V), $225,000
• Palhares, A & R, to Corrado, Giuseppe, 85 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.5), (R), $1,125,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)