Real Estate Transfers: April 8, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Feb. 13-19, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Manhasset Avenue Rlty to Allen, Mark, 28 Willow St (600-87-1-17), (R), $549,000

• Hanrahan, J & D, to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Inc, 9 Terry Pl (600-111-4-4.6), (R), $520,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Caleast Nat City Statns to Terminal Logistics II, Edwards Avenue Spe LLC, 579 Edwards Ave (600-117-1-4.1), (C), $6,919,742

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rodin, C & B, to Cheng Family Revoc Trust, 70 Strohson Rd (1000-103-10-16), (R), $2,300,000

• Hanusch Jr, R, to Palermo, Kimberly, 155 Pinewood Rd (1000-110-3-2), (R), $881,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Wixted, M, & Lohin, R, to Shapiro, Michael, 3550 Stars Rd (1000-22-2-17), (R), $653,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Dobrzynski, G, & Goksin to CCR Property Management, 41 Indian Ave (900-148-3-51.1), (R), $170,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Deith, S & E, to Miller-Ostler Building Co, 660 Sutton Pl (1000-33-4-20), (V), $300,000

• Atkins, S & L, to Windmuller, Richard, 425 Queen St (1000-40-3-7), (R), $385,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Rosso, R & J, to Montgomery, Kathleen, 28 Circle Dr (600-68-4-35), (R), $499,000

• East Creek Development to Bock, Dillon, 423 S. Jamesport Ave (600-68-4-57.1), (R), $445,000

• Fagan, D & R, to Erkan, Gunes, 20 St Marys Dr (600-69-3-40.3), (R), $820,000

• Skinner, J & J, & Xikes to Goumakos, Dimitrios, 125 Timothy Ln (600-69-3-53.21), (R), $825,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Tsounis, N & T & C, to 153 Herricks LLC, 2415 Cox Neck Rd (1000-113-7-10), (V), $199,000

• Cagnazzi, R & K, to Kelly, Paul, 3945 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-123-5-30), (R), $2,225,000

PECONIC (11958)

• DeSimone, S, to Sieger, Timothy, 41780 Route 25 (1000-86-1-7), (R), $1,350,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Narciso, S, to O’Brien Jr, James, 3605 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-53), (R), $400,000

• Timothy Hill Children’s to Rabbit Run Holdings LLC, 105 Rabbit Run (600-84-2-34.20), (R), $480,000

• Riverhead Old Country to LUS Licensing LLC, 1151 Old Country Rd (600-108-4-5.2), (C), $5,800,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Williams, J, by Executor to Beagleman Holdings LLC, 85 & 90 Ram Island Dr (700-9-2-5), (R), $4,700,000

• Cunningham, G, by Executor to Fotopoulos, Dawn, 11 Tims Trail (700-18-1-6), (R), $675,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kilician, A, to Kostopoulos, Dimitrios, 630 Wild Cherry Way (1000-52-3-15), (R), $675,000

• Scheuermann, C Trust to Yuelys, Dennis & Pauline, 11755 Soundview Ave (1000-54-5-43.1), (R), $900,000

• Pierson, Grigonis & to Nuzzi, Christopher, p/o 4402 Old North Rd (1000-55-2-8.15), (V), $380,000

• P & G Holding Corp to 275 Boisseau LLC, 275 Boisseau Ave (1000-62-1-18), (R), $450,000

• Nicolazzi, D & T, to Chilton, Laura, 6125 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-8), (V), $1,000

• Johnson, J, by Executors to Myers-Montenegro, Barbara, 1080 Oak Dr (1000-80-2-6), (R), $570,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Palermo, L, by Admr to Inacio, Miguel, 106 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.3), (R), $900,000

• Palermo, L, by Admr to Inacio, Miguel, 110 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.4), (V), $225,000

• Palhares, A & R, to Corrado, Giuseppe, 85 Crescent Ct (600-26-3-73.5), (R), $1,125,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)