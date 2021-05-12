Controlled burns being conducted in Pine Barrens, Southold Memorial Day Parade to return
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 12.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Fire management plan nearly 25 years in the making outlines how controlled burns can prevent forest fires
Southold Town Memorial Day Parade to return; Maritime Festival could be next
Softball: New SGM finds strength, but not enough to beat Babylon
NORTHFORKER
New-look North Fork TV Festival wants to turn your idea into a hit show
Dream Day: Shoulder Season in Montauk
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.