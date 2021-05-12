Controlled burns being conducted in Pine Barrens, Southold Memorial Day Parade to return

Firefighters train for a prescribed burn at Otis Pike Preserve in Calverton. (Credit: Polly L. Weigand)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, May 12.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Fire management plan nearly 25 years in the making outlines how controlled burns can prevent forest fires

Southold Town Memorial Day Parade to return; Maritime Festival could be next

Softball: New SGM finds strength, but not enough to beat Babylon

NORTHFORKER

New-look North Fork TV Festival wants to turn your idea into a hit show

Dream Day: Shoulder Season in Montauk

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.