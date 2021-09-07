CPF revenues continue to rise on East End, Public comment period begins on proposed Southold hotel
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 7:
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CPF revenues continue to rise on East End
Public comment period begins on proposed Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant in Southold
Events planned to remember victims of Sept. 11 on 20th anniversary
Fire departments to receive federal funds for equipment
Street Painting Festival returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos
NORTHFORKER
What we learned in the garden with former White House chef and food-policy expert Sam Kass
North Fork Dream Home: Creekside cottage with a clam shack
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.