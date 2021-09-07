CPF revenues continue to rise on East End, Public comment period begins on proposed Southold hotel

The proposed hotel on Main Road in Southold would feature a pool in a courtyard area. (Courtesy rendering)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, September 7:

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

CPF revenues continue to rise on East End

Public comment period begins on proposed Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant in Southold

Events planned to remember victims of Sept. 11 on 20th anniversary

Fire departments to receive federal funds for equipment

Street Painting Festival returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos

NORTHFORKER

What we learned in the garden with former White House chef and food-policy expert Sam Kass

North Fork Dream Home: Creekside cottage with a clam shack

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.