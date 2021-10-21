Florence G. Monahan, a 55-year resident of Orient, died Oct. 18, 2021, at her home. She was 101.

Born March 22, 1920, in New York City, she was the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Wright) Hahn. She married Daniel Monahan on Aug. 18, 1947, in New York and worked for more than 43 years as a finance administrator at Saks Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Locally, she volunteered at the Railroad Museum of Long Island and Eastern Long Island Hospital’s Opportunity Shop, both in Greenport. She also belonged to the Orient Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Family members said she loved to sing and “sang most every day up until her passing.” She also enjoyed counted cross stitch, for which she won numerous awards, and hosting meals for family and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, in 2000; her sisters, Dorothy Brodman, Frances Hahn and Grace Hahn; and her brother Robert. She is survived by her brother Joseph and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, followed at 10:30 by a funeral service, with the Rev. Garret Johnson of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport officiating. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.