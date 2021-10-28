Voter’s Guide 2021: Candidates, endorsements, polling places
Early voting is underway in the town elections. And on Tuesday, Nov. 2, residents can head to the polls to officially cast a ballot on Election Day to vote on two council seats, town clerk, three trustees as well as the highway superintendent, assessor and justice positions.
The Suffolk Times has you covered with everything you need to know before voting. Scroll below for profiles on the candidates, a list of polling places and endorsements.
Southold Candidates
Additional Races
Sini, Tierney face off for district attorney
Legislator, sheriff, judges up for vote