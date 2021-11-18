Mary Brown Tuthill

Mary B. Tuthill, a resident of San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenport, died Nov. 5, 2021. She was 107.

Born Sept. 30, 1914, in Greenwich Village, she was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Faber) Brown. She attended St. Catherine’s School of Nursing and married Percy Tuthill on Sept. 25, 1936, in Brooklyn.

She had been a resident of Southold Town for 81 years.

Predeceased by her husband in 1988 and son Benjamin in 1969, she is survived by sons Joseph, of Grove-land, Mass., Michael and Daniel, both of Southold; daughters Mary Brown of St. Francisville, La., Elizabeth Merrill of Placerville, Calif., Hope Tuthill of Greenport, Rose Tuthill of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Jean Torelli of Fairfax, Calif.; and 19 grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.