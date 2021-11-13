Storm leaves thousands without power

Outages reported by PSEG Long Island as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Update (6:30 p.m.): The storm that prompted a Tornado Warning in parts of Southold Town has resulted in nearly 3,000 customers losing power across the town, according to PSEG Long Island.

That figure represents nearly 19% of the town’s customers.

The largest section of outages centered in the East Marion and Orient areas where about 2,000 customers were without power. Estimated restoration is 9 p.m., according the PSEG LI Outage map. Additional outages were in Mattituck, Cutchogue and Greenport West.

The National Weather Service reported at 5:30 p.m. that the severe weather had ended across the region.

Original Story: A fast-moving storm sweeping across Long Island resulted in a Tornado Warning from the National Weather Service for areas of Jamesport, Mattituck and Cutchogue.

The warning issued just before 4 p.m. lasts through 4:30 p.m. Hail of a quarter sized is possible.

According to the warning, “flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.”

Residents are advised to “move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris,” according to the NWS warning.

Southold Town police were notified of a large tree blocking a portion of Peconic Bay Boulevard just west of Veterans Beach.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Similar warnings had been issued earlier for areas on the south shore from Bay Shore to Shirley and then from Calverton to Riverhead. A tornado warning was also issued for all of the South Fork.