Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 30, 2021

November 14-20, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Hanlon, C, to Yonke, John, 83 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.10), (R), $690,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Quintana Jr, J & L, to Aguirre, Rafael, 8 Red Oak Ct (600-80-1-4.4), (R), $700,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Monroy, M & E, to Holmes, John, 129 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.12), (R), $665,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Denlea Jr, A, Trust to Bourguignon, William, 325 Oak Dr (1000-104-5-14), (R), $542,160

• Stagg, G, Trust to Zip Zap 1 LLC, 7500 Nassau Point Rd (1000-118-3-3.1), (R), $1,165,000

• Margiellos, D & A, to Muralles, Esvin, 5780 Skunk Ln (1000-138-2-24), (V), $21,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Perez, G, to Vazquez, Veronica, 110 Phillips Ave (900-141-2-32), (R), $450,000

• Citibank, WAMU Trust to Insource East Properties, 15 Reeves Bay Trail (900-143-3-26), (R), $199,999

GREENPORT (11944)

• Hanrahan, M, to 44 Sound Holding LLC, 1180 Sound Dr (1000-33-4-85), (R), $600,000

• Tarkovski, V & V, to Kriek, Thedoru, 61475 CR 48, #A103 (1000-45.1-1-3), (C), $410,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Cioffalo, S & C, to Plaia, Vito, 1020 Laurel Ct (1000-126-13-1), (R), $1,485,000

• Rugnetta, J, to Milian, Denis, 2645 Delmar Dr (1000-127-4-2), (R), $625,000

• Nielsen, T, to Welcome, Iris, 385 N Oakwood Dr (1000-127-7-17.1), (R), $325,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Sessa, L, to North View LLC, 1505 Naugles Dr (1000-99-4-27.1), (R), $4,250,000

• Lockwood, L, by Executor to 600 North Drive LLC, 600 North Dr (1000-106-6-27.2), (R), $700,000

• Perkins, R & B, to Scoufaras, George & Peter & Haritomeni, 305 Ole Jule Ln (1000-114-12-14.2), (R), $1,250,000

• McIsaac, K & L, to Scarborough, Carol, 1630 Theresa Dr (1000-115-14-3), (R), $635,000

• Gatz, G, to Lyall, Bruce, 2045 Marratooka Rd (1000-123-2-3), (R), $725,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Wynne, D & J, to Gorta, Vincent, 2632 Roanoke Ave (600-15-3-30), (R), $690,900

• Griffith, A & E, to Berganza & Vargas, Alvaro & Selvin, 200 Old Farm Rd (600-64-2-7.2), (R), $552,000

• McCabe, B, & Oliver, V, to Hinek, Susan, 67 Saddle Lakes Dr (600-82.1-1-67), (R), $441,000

• Fabiszewski, G & U, to Gibbs, Kim, 21 Duryea St (600-102-4-28), (R), $415,000

• Lynch, T & J, to Castaneda Gomez, Jhonny, 65 Oliver St (600-104-2-36), (R), $600,000

• Vescovi, M & M, to Cardona, Albert, 111 Fairway Ave (600-111-1-34), (R), $540,000

• 418 Lincoln Street to Edwin Jeronimo LLC, 41 Prospect Pl (600-127-5-15), (R), $400,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Clark, Garbowski, Hurley to Landfall Properties LLC, Pr, 47L S Ferry Rd (700-20-1-16), (R), $2,251,000

• Carey, M, to Ward’s Point Holdings LLC, 3 Shorewood Ct (700-26-1-1.3), (R), $5,250,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Stewart, J & M, to Kirby Lane LLC, 39 Kirby Ln (600-70-2-14), (R), $622,500

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Arkadia Realty Inc to Stefanak, Curtis, 675 Soundview Ave Ext (1000-50-2-8), (V), $270,000

• 46950 CR 48 Southold to Mermaid’s Rock LLC, 46950 CR 48 (1000-55-5-11), (C), $560,000

• 57856 Main Road LLC to Schaefer, Michael, 57856 Route 25 & lot 002.003 (1000-66-2-2.5), (R), $1,745,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Hoerner, M, by Administrator to L.I. Property Pros Inc, 150 Remsen Rd (600-55-1-6), (R), $455,000

• Brinkman, L, Trust to Heinlein, Deryck, 223 Remsen Rd (600-55-3-21), (R), $410,000

• 525 Forest Hollow Inc to Monterroso, Marvin & Yurby, 525 Forest Hollow Ln (600-58-1-13), (R), $465,000

• Jarit, A, to Shoreline Properties LLC, 6282 Route 25A (600-74-2-15.3), (C), $405,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)