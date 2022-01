Walter E. Evans of Cutchogue died Dec. 26, 2021. He was 89.

Viewing services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where prayer services will follow at noon. Graveside services with U.S. Army honors will take place at 1:15 p.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.