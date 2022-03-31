Real Estate Transfers: March 31, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Febraury 12-19, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Attenkofer, K, to Thomas, Jaison, 50 Southfields Rd (600-66-2-10.29), (R), $872,500

• Hanusch Jr, R, to Naseem, Shamoon, 357 Main Rd (600-85-3-7), (C), $650,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Elmore, R & T, to Crosser, Joseph, 7485 Bridge Ln (1000-84-1-6.3), (R), $610,000

• Stabile, C, by Executor to Lighthouse Point LLC, 9975 Nassau Point Rd (1000-119-1-10), (R), $2,550,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Kearns-Mammarella, T, to Molina, Jorge, 22 Pebble Way (900-142-1-1.11), (R), $380,000

• PBELL LLC to Morales Pena, Wilson, 80 East Ave (900-144-3-21.1) (R), $369,900

• Esposito, L, to Hernandez Morataya, Eldin, 33 Royal Ave (900-148-1-38), (R), $350,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Manners Family Trust to Ferrara, Joseph, 115 Osprey Nest Rd & lot 7-12 (1000-35-6-37), (R), $680,000

• Petrocy, R, to County Road 48 LLC, 63945 CR 48 (1000-40-1-22), (R), $1,500,000

• Basilice, D, Trust to 3200 Bay LLC, 3200 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-38.1), (V), $475,000

• Horton, J, & Lieblein, Y, to Stirling Silver LLC, 727 First St (1001-2-5-33.7), (R), $730,000

• Farrar, J & H, to B C Stirling Cove LLC, 30 Stirling Cove,Bldg C (1001-3.1-1-30), (C), $1,125,000

• McCullough, M & E, to Kotula, Wade, 206 South St (1001-4-6-13), (R), $760,000

• Whelan, N, to Simpson, Jason, 115 Third St (1001-6-2-24), (R), $1,034,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Mattituck Partners to Bandit’s Farm LLC, 405 Oregon Rd (1000-100-2-2), (V), $4,812,500

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Borkowski, J, to Picchione, Arthur, 4520 New Suffolk Rd (1000-110-8-28.1), (R), $630,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Reimer Sr, D & C, Trusts to Wagner, Lloyd, 3903 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-69), (R), $455,000

• Hicks, I, to LJ’s Acquisition Group LLC, 325 Doctors Path (600-65-4-17), (R), $335,000

• G & Z Riverhead to Davis, William, 450 Middle Rd, Unit 5 (600-82.4-2-5), (R), $491,058

• Booker, M, to Riverhead 55 LLC, 1155 Northville Tpke (600-84-3-2), (V), $90,000

• Gull Pond Realty LLC to Timothy Hill Children’s, Ranch LLC, 941 Northville Tpke (600-84-4-26), (C), $450,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Stack Venture Partners to Gardiners SI LLC, 66 Gardiners Bay D (700-1-2-64), (R), $2,900,000

• Anglin, C, to CXR Shelter sland Heights, Marina LLC, 188 & 171B N Ferry Rd (700-7-4-82.1), (C), $3,200,000

• Johnson, T & V & D, to Tuthill Drive Holdings LLC, 17 Tuthill Dr (700-11-1-7.1), (V), $650,000

• Baron, C, to Clark, Eric, 5 Brander Pkwy (700-17-1-28), (R), $850,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Alexander, J, by Executors to Cahill, Conor, 73 Seacove Ln (600-89-2-52.2) (R), $1,350,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kutchins, A, to Pagan, Jason, 690 Albertson Ln (1000-52-4-5), (R), $703,000

• Berryman, R, Trust to Rempe Jr, Frederick, 12490 Soundview Ave (1000-54-7-24), (R), $500,000

• Gluck, E & L, to Gardenia East Corp, 445 Wesland Rd (1000-59-2-11), (R), $465,500

• Starwood, J, to Witzke, David, 175 Sun Ln (1000-76-1-13), (R), $650,000

• Walters, H, by Administrator to Cilio, Philip, 400 & 120 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-20), (R), $442,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Sa, N & L, to Peters, Robert, 9 Bayberry Rd (600-57-1-1.23), (R), $558,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)