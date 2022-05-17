County reaches ‘high’ risk as COVID-19 infections rise, Fire destroys golf carts at Riverhead golf course

Health officials continue to urge residents to get the vaccine and booster when available as a top precaution against COVID-19. (file photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Cases of COVID-19 on the rise once more as spread in Suffolk County reaches ‘high’

Voters head to polls Tuesday on proposed school budgets

Meet the school board candidates: Contested races shape up in Mattituck, Greenport, Oysterponds

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Overnight shed fire destroys golf carts at Indian Island Golf Course

School Budget Guide: Voters head to polls to decide school budgets in Riverhead, SWR

Three candidates vie for two seats on Riverhead school board

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Noah Schwartz

North Fork Dream Home: Classic summer on Goose Creek

WEATHER

Expect sunny, clear skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.