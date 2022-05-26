Real Estate Transfers: May 26, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 10-16, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Soika, T & C, to Finnegan, Erin, 33 Williams Way S (600-61-1-3.61), (R), $521,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Spitalere, Dennis, Harvest Pointe, Home # 28 (1000-102.1-2-2), (R), $760,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Pryor, Michael, Harvest Pointe, Home # 45 (1000-102.1-2-19), (R), $925,000

• Doroski, W, Trust to Moonbeam Rays LLC, 1005 Pequash Ave (1000-103-7-21), (R), $500,000

• Heitzig, M, Trust to Zuckerman, Konstantin, 3505 Pequash Ave (1000-103-12-7), (R), $950,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Lapiana, G & P, to 287 Livingston Street, Holdings II, LLC, 3045 Rocky Point Rd (1000-30-3-1), (R), $1,100,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Bobseine, I & K, to McCarthy & Malek, Thomas & Jihane, 58 Nash Ave (900-123-3-13), (R), $543,000

• Conforti, J, to Bermeo, Jenny, 61 June Ave (900-148-3-30), (R), $440,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Drasser, J, & Osswald, M to AMP Development LLC, 29 Adelia Path (600-8-4-11), (R), $589,000

• Van Helmond, W, to Quiros, Jose, 1500 Main Rd (600-68-1-32), (R), $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Mueller, NS, Trust to JSK Park Avenue LLC, 2150 & 2200 Park Ave (1000-123-8-9), (R), $4,000,000

• Donohue, E, to Martilotta, Evan, 30 Horton Ave (1000-141-2-9), (R), $442,000

• Prostamo, A, by Referee to R & T Realtors LLC, 185 Riley Ave (1000-143-4-29), (R), $560,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hamilton, S, to Doka, Frank, 321 Sandpiper Dr (600-4-4-7), (R), $2,400,000

• Zunno-Freaney, K, to Haigh, David, 14 Simeon Rd (600-8-5-8), (R), $999,999

• Roebuck, A, Trust to Pawelski, Mary, 154 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-154), (R), $550,000

• Madzelan, F, by Administrator to Miguel Gregorio, Santos, 464 Claus Ave (600-123-4-7), (R), $380,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Scola, B, to The Vroom House LLC, 42 Brander Pkwy (700-22-1-28), (R), $899,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Quillin, K & L, to Terracciano, John, 2230 Laurel Ave (1000-56-1-2.22), (R), $1,500,000

• Hymans, D & B, to Pagano, Ronald, 1050 Blue Marlin Dr (1000-57-1-32), (R), $1,750,000

• Broadbent, B, to R M Capital Trust, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 12C (1000-63.2-1-35), (C), $535,000

• DiGregorio, C, to Shapiro, Brian, 100 Park Way (1000-70-10-38), (R), $881,000

• Bierman, R & K, to Karibu, LLC, 90 Kimberly Ln (1000-70-13-20.20), (R), $1,400,000

• HC NOFO LLC to Ramirez, Jose, 305 Smith Dr S (1000-76-2-24), (R), $490,000

• Silverman, R & S, to Pinto, Brian, 425 Liberty Ln (1000-79-6-8), (R), $845,425

• Simon, T, & Pagano, S, to Kenna, Michael, 530 Sunset Way (1000-91-1-9), (R), $1,175,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Yuan, M, to Rappa, Alex, 167 Hidden Pond Path (600-115-1-2.33), (R), $745,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)