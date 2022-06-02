Daily Update: Renovations underway on historic church steeple, Strawberry Festival introduces talent show
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold’s Presbyterian church begins renovating 1800s steeple
67th annual Strawberry Festival will feature a new talent show
Real Estate Transfers: June 2, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Petitioners call on town to pursue dredging of Reeves Creek
NORTHFORKER
The List: These farm experiences are both fun and informative
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s a chance for showers this afternoon and the low tonight will be around 59.