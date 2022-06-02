Daily Update: Renovations underway on historic church steeple, Strawberry Festival introduces talent show

Renovations are getting underway on the front and steeple of First Presbyterian Church of Southold. Several fundraisers have been planned to support the project. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold’s Presbyterian church begins renovating 1800s steeple

67th annual Strawberry Festival will feature a new talent show

Real Estate Transfers: June 2, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Petitioners call on town to pursue dredging of Reeves Creek

NORTHFORKER

The List: These farm experiences are both fun and informative

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a chance for showers this afternoon and the low tonight will be around 59.