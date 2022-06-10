Waterfront Greenport condos hit the market at $1.75M and up, Long Island Science Center a step closer to rooftop planetarium

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Friday, June 10, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Waterfront Greenport condos hit the market at $1.75M and up; affordable units on hold for now

With new $460K grant, Long Island Science Center a step closer to rooftop planetarium

Police, EMTs break down lessons learned following mass casualty training incident in Greenport

Guest Spot: Let’s move ahead on Cutchogue Woods

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man admits to driving drunk, pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal December crash

Vacant home in Riverside destroyed by fire Wednesday night

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Step inside the newly opened Southold Social by Francois Payard

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork this weekend

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of June 10

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56. Temperatures in the mid-70s are expected this weekend.