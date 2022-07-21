Greenport man with 9/11 illness advocating for fellow responders, North Fork residents beat the heat as advisory remains in effect today￼

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 21, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport firefighter with 9/11 illness wants other responders to register with state before looming deadline

North Fork Community Theatre production of ‘Rent’ has local connection

North Fork residents, workers try to stay cool as heat advisory remains in effect through Thursday

Real Estate Transfers: July 21, 2022

NORTHFORKER

Meet the 2022 Readers’ Choice winners for Best of the North Fork

Riverhead’s Reflextions light art exhibition returns for fifth year in Grangebel Park

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect for the area as the high temperature is expected to reach 95 degrees on a sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could impact the area before 9 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 72.