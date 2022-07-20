Mattituck Park District budget exceeds tax cap, Heat advisory issued for today
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck Park District’s 2023 budget exceeds tax cap
NWS issues heat advisory for Wednesday; towns open cooling centers
As developers seek time ‘to explore alternatives,’ split Town Board tables Cutchogue Woods vote
Chief: No arrests as ‘Zoom bombing’ case is now closed
Baseball: It’s crunch time as Ospreys hope to reach playoffs
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Supervisor says Town Board unlikely to move forward at this time with legislation to restrict where retail gun stores can operate
Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation moves headquarters to Riverhead
Cops: Stabbing victim in critical condition; Riverhead man charged with assault
Reward offered for information on thefts at Tanger Outlets
NORTHFORKER
Best of the North Fork: It’s your last chance to vote and these eight categories are way too close to call
North Fork Flour Shoppe expands with dessert truck and ‘Flour & Butta’ at Mattituck Cinemas
WEATHER
A heat advisory remains in effect for the area as the high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees on a sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.