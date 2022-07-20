Mattituck Park District budget exceeds tax cap, Heat advisory issued for today

The NWS cautions that the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel increasingly uncomfortable Wednesday and Thursday. (Credit: NWS)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck Park District’s 2023 budget exceeds tax cap

NWS issues heat advisory for Wednesday; towns open cooling centers

As developers seek time ‘to explore alternatives,’ split Town Board tables Cutchogue Woods vote

Chief: No arrests as ‘Zoom bombing’ case is now closed

Baseball: It’s crunch time as Ospreys hope to reach playoffs

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Supervisor says Town Board unlikely to move forward at this time with legislation to restrict where retail gun stores can operate

Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation moves headquarters to Riverhead

NWS issues heat advisory for Wednesday; towns open cooling centers

Cops: Stabbing victim in critical condition; Riverhead man charged with assault

Reward offered for information on thefts at Tanger Outlets

NORTHFORKER

Best of the North Fork: It’s your last chance to vote and these eight categories are way too close to call

North Fork Flour Shoppe expands with dessert truck and ‘Flour & Butta’ at Mattituck Cinemas

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect for the area as the high temperature is expected to reach 92 degrees on a sunny day today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73.