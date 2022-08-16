Daily Update: Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years, Former Mattituck athlete becomes AD in Sag Harbor
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ex-Mattituck sports star Brian Tardif returns home to serve as AD of nearby district
Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years in Greenport
Guest Spot: Current predicament offers Southold PD the opportunity for positive change
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school board turns down $550K contract with education company offering virtual learning tools
Cardboard Boat Race returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos
Riverhead Raceway: Six years later, Agugliaro’s back in victory lane
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn
North Fork Dream Home: Modern new construction with sleek lines and a thoughtful layout
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a chance for thunderstorms after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.