Daily Update: Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years, Former Mattituck athlete becomes AD in Sag Harbor

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ex-Mattituck sports star Brian Tardif returns home to serve as AD of nearby district

Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years in Greenport

Guest Spot: Current predicament offers Southold PD the opportunity for positive change

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school board turns down $550K contract with education company offering virtual learning tools

Cardboard Boat Race returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos

Riverhead Raceway: Six years later, Agugliaro’s back in victory lane

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn

North Fork Dream Home: Modern new construction with sleek lines and a thoughtful layout

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a chance for thunderstorms after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.