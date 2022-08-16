Daily Update

Daily Update: Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years, Former Mattituck athlete becomes AD in Sag Harbor

By The Suffolk Times

The end of summer celebration was held Saturday, Aug. 13. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

Ex-Mattituck sports star Brian Tardif returns home to serve as AD of nearby district

Peconic Landing celebrates 20 years in Greenport

Guest Spot: Current predicament offers Southold PD the opportunity for positive change

Riverhead school board turns down $550K contract with education company offering virtual learning tools

Cardboard Boat Race returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos

Riverhead Raceway: Six years later, Agugliaro’s back in victory lane

Hidden North Fork: A haven for bookworms in a historic barn

North Fork Dream Home: Modern new construction with sleek lines and a thoughtful layout

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy tonight with a chance for thunderstorms after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 65.

