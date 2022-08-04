Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 4, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 20-26, 2022.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Terminal Logistics II to NL-Edwards NY LLC, 579 Edwards Ave (600-117-1-4.1), (C), $7,687,548

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Sherer, Gerald, Harvest Pointe, Home 111 (1000-102.1-2-55), (R), $940,000

• Zip Zap 1 LLC to Cutaia, Nicholas, 7500 Nassau Point Rd (1000-118-3-3.1), (R), $1,910,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Vartanian, P, to Dietrich, Christian, no # Private Rd (1000-7-6-6.3), (V), $1,000,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Dakin, C & C, to 153 Herricks LLC, 24 Moon Ave (900-123-3-36), (V), $120,000

• Colao, J & J, to TNKAQB2 LLC, 185 Woodhull Ave (900-138-1-29), (R), $412,000

• Jeski, S, to 693 Flanders Rd Inc, 693 Flanders Rd (900-142-3-2), (C), $650,000

• Pulka, F, by Heir to Eastern Long Island Properties LLC, Scrub Property & lots 3 & 5 (900-195.2-1-1), (V), $90,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Miller Ostler Building to Rosenblum, Mark, 660 Sutton Pl (1000-33-4-20), (R), $1,495,000

• Newalis, E, by Executor to Hashagen, Lisa, 233 Fourth Ave (1001-4-8-19), (R), $203,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Swotkewicz, P & F, to Pellizzi, Lukas, 147 Washington Ave (600-90-2-20), (R), $625,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Lebkuecher III, J & K, to HCS Capital Partners LLC, 3475 Aldrich Ln (1000-124-1-6), (R), $1,450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Moshouris, I. to Moshouris, Nicholas, 205 Central Dr (1000-106-3-19), (R), $600,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Petersen, C ,to Perrone, Joseph, 2701 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-167), (R), $300,000

• White, T, to Szymanski, Rebecca, 2202 Cedar Path (600-18.1-4-134), (R), $345,000

• Yuknek, M, to Saw, Samantha, 2004 Augusta Alley (600-64.1-1-28.1), (R), $406,250

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Oon Trust, Peter, Country Wood Village #10 (600-82.4-2-10), (R), $527,500

• Herrera Castillo, H, to Marquez Chavarria, Ana, 216 East Ave (600-129-2-7), (R), $438,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Coleman, W, by Executor to Bear’s Watch LLC, 13 Rocky Point Terr (700-13-1-4.1), (V), $1,500,000

• 39 Brander LLC to Davis, Ellen, 39 Brander Pkwy (700-22-1-75.1), (R), $1,565,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Lesica, P, to Takos, Basilios, 11710 Soundview Ave (1000-54-6-16), (R), $1,200,000

• Kraus, R, & Montero, I to Dgheim, Cynyhia & Christina, 4200 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-13), (R), $780,000

• North Fork Property Holdings to Stachecki, Walter, 810 Traveler St (1000-61-1-15.3), (C), $1,275,000

• 1690 Bayview Associates to Swift, David, 1690 N Bayview Rd (1000-70-12-37), (R), $2,900,000

• Goldfarb, J, & Kowalski to Cordeira, Joseph, 1945 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-37), (R), $875,000

• Adamson, J, by Devisee to Thiergartner, Paul, 1770 Jacobs Ln (1000-79-7-29), (R), $840,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)