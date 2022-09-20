County still feeling effects of ransomware attack, Cutchogue F.D. plans open house ahead of $16M bond vote

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison discusses the department’s response to the cyberattack outside the Yaphank headquarters Monday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Ripple effects of ransomware attack against Suffolk County continue more than a week later

Cutchogue F.D. to hold final open house Wednesday ahead of $16M bond vote

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town may soon demolish Second Street home destroyed by fire if property owner does not act

NORTHFORKER

Food is as much about the journey as the destination at these local spots

North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.