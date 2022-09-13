Daily Update: Annual 9/11 ceremony held in Southold, Move from New Hampshire worked out for MSG’s Stanton

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Girls Soccer: Move from New Hampshire worked out for Stanton

Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council hosts annual 9/11 ceremony: Photos

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man remembered as ‘joy and light’ after fatal crash Labor Day weekend

Festival in Grangebel Park brings hours of music, dancing to Peconic Riverfront: Photos

Cops: Driver charged under Leandra’s Law for driving drunk with child in vehicle

Riverhead Raceway: Handley prevails on night remembering late owner, 9/11

NORTHFORKER

Five takeaways from the 16th Annual North Fork Foodie Tour

Your guide to the 33rd annual Maritime Festival

WEATHER

Showers and a thunderstorm are possible before 11 a.m. and it will be partly cloudy for the rest of Tuesday with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will clear this evening and the low will be around 60.