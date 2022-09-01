Daily Update: Student debt relief plan draws mixed local reaction, Planners draft policy for affordable housing
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Student debt relief plan draws mixed reaction, as proponents argue it’s necessary step to address growing problem
Planners draft policy for affordable housing proposals, tentative discussion set for Tuesday
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022
Town asks Suffolk DA’s office to review retirement party report
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Parsons, 4-year-old terrier mix, reunited with Wading River owner with help from Sheriff’s ‘Lost Pet Network’
NORTHFORKER
What’s old is new again at Orient Linen Co.
10 things to do on the North Fork in September
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.