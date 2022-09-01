Daily Update: Student debt relief plan draws mixed local reaction, Planners draft policy for affordable housing

Graduates of Stony Brook University at a recent commencement ceremony. (Credit: Stony Brook University)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Student debt relief plan draws mixed reaction, as proponents argue it’s necessary step to address growing problem

Planners draft policy for affordable housing proposals, tentative discussion set for Tuesday

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 1, 2022

Town asks Suffolk DA’s office to review retirement party report

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Parsons, 4-year-old terrier mix, reunited with Wading River owner with help from Sheriff’s ‘Lost Pet Network’

NORTHFORKER

What’s old is new again at Orient Linen Co.

10 things to do on the North Fork in September

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.