Driver in fatal crash had blood alcohol content more than twice the limit, Walk4Valor to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide

Charles Sanders, left, and Chad Lennon with other participants in a walk to raise awareness of veteran suicide in 2021. (Credit: Steve Wick)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Weekend pickleball tournament in Peconic raises more than $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League

Driver in fatal crash had blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, prosecutor says

Editorial: Walk4Valor returns to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cash reward offered for information on theft at Home Depot

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the rest of September

Get into the fall spirit with this sweet and spicy local chaider recipe

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 55.