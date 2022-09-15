Driver in fatal crash had blood alcohol content more than twice the limit, Walk4Valor to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Weekend pickleball tournament in Peconic raises more than $7K for North Fork Animal Welfare League
Driver in fatal crash had blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit, prosecutor says
Editorial: Walk4Valor returns to raise funds for programs aimed at reducing veteran suicide
Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 15, 2022
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Cash reward offered for information on theft at Home Depot
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the rest of September
Get into the fall spirit with this sweet and spicy local chaider recipe
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 55.