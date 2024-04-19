Daily Update: Eleanor Lingo’s life is a history lesson

Eleanor Lingo last week at the Southold Recreational Center. She is holding photographs of her grandfather, Frank Falcon, and her parents, Thomas and Anna Morris. (Steve Wick photo)

Here are the headlines for April 19, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Column: Eleanor Lingo’s life is a history lesson

Baseball: Tuckers fall to rebounding Wildcats

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Baseball: Wildcats bounce back against Tuckers

165-unit Riverhead apartment project gets tax breaks

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island School staff: Todd Gulluscio is tops

NORTHFORKER

It’s fishing season! Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle reopens in Southold

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: The outdoor kitchen

