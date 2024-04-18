Daily Update: Krupski reflects on first 100 days as supervisor
Here are the headlines for April 18, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Krupski reflects on first 100 days as supervisor
Residents demand broader development moratorium
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
One year later, fatal shooting of Preston Gamble remains unsolved
Earth Day 2024: Get dirty to help keep Mother Earth clean
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
When is a Shelter Island house too big? Town Board discusses size matters
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Earth Day, rockin’ fundraiser and more
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Frutti di Mare from Baron’s Cove
