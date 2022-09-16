Q&A with developer after affordable housing proposal fails, The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

Rona Smith at the Cutchogue Woods property in March. (Credit: David Benthal/file)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Q&A: Developer Rona Smith talks process and solutions after affordable housing proposal fails

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps seeks to implement full billing policy

Joint application between Town, CAT submitted to Riverhead IDA for transfer of EPCAL land

NORTHFORKER

The accidental farmers behind Mattituck Mushrooms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of September 17

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 60.