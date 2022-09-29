Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 29, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated August 16-22, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Overlook Drive LLC to Sea House Properties Inc, 254 Overlook Dr (600-113-1-11), (V), $400,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Benza, C, to Duchitanga, Angelica, 132 North Woods Rd (600-80-2-3.14), (R), $609,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Perez, N & A, to Terron Bernal, Alejandro, 69 Wildwood Dr (600-97-1-27), (R), $500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Cannac, B & L, to 470 Harbor Lane LLC, 470 Harbor Ln (1000-97-6-6), (R), $599,000

• Perfetto & Minichiello to McCarthy, Maryanne, 1 Sweet Meadow Ct, Unit 76 (1000-102.1-1-44), (R), $865,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Marcello, Joseph, Harvest Pointe, Home 38 (1000-102.1-2-12), (R), $740,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Milone, B, to Welsh 620 LLC, 620 The Greenway (1000-30-2-42), (R), $822,500

FLANDERS (11901)

• Shumejda, J by Executors to Town of Southampton, 500, 500 & 448 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-26.1), (V), $1,700,000

• Tuccio, E, to 107 Flanders Road LLC, 107 Flanders Rd (900-139-1-71), (C), $225,000

• Velez, C, to Godinez Martinez, Josue, 33 Van Houton St (900-141-2-33), (R), $315,000

• Tollner, P & K by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, 60 Groves Dr (900-144-1-33.1), (R), $785,343

• Taldone, V, to Flores, Cesar, 220 Flanders Blvd (900-145-3-27), (V), $4,000

• Connolly, W Trust to Walter, Thomas, 60 Glen Ave (900-148-4-15), (R), $328,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• EOE Lot 1 LLC to Clausman, Kenneth, 1750 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.1), (V), $1,850,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• PDA Properties LLC to Jamesport Fire District, 41 Manor Ln (600-68-2-10.6), (C), $1,200,000

• Marx, D & K, to Meyer, Matthew, 1722 Main Rd (600-69-1-15), (R), $620,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Woods, D & D, to Artemis East LLC, 2195 Aldrich Ln (1000-125-2-1.15), (R), $1,040,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Ferraiuolo, G, to Mendelson, Claude, 200 Soundview Ave (1000-100-1-25), (R), $999,000

• 1400 Bayview Avenue to Pearce, Edward, 1400 Bayview Ave (1000-106-11-16), (R), $930,000

• Fox Hollow Creek Holdings to Inn the Vineyard Mattituck, 900 Fox Hollow Rd (1000-113-6-22),(R), $1,360,000

• King, K & L, to Fischer, Jonathan, 10945 Old Sound Ave (1000-141-3-1.1), (R), $1,115,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• West Robins Oyster Co to Hampton Oyster Company LLC, Peconic Bay (1000-134-3-6.2), (V), $45,986

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Red’s Adventures LLC to Zampella Family Investments, 77 Pier Ave (600-8-3-1.19), (R), $1,475,000

• Ashby Jr, H & C, to McWilliam, Charles, 7 Sebastian Dr (600-17-1-5.8), (R), $700,000

• Hansen, K & E, to Brongers, Johannes, 2703 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-169), (R), $459,000

• Tague, H, to Letson, John, 1224 Redleaf Ct (600-81-1-21.21), (R), $250,000

• Burns, E & R, by Devisee to Hellmuth Family Trust, 99 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-99), (R), $470,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Rago, Patricia, Country Wood Village, #3 (600-82.4-2-3), (R), $569,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Hinkle, Juan, 450 Middle Country Rd, #14 (600-82.4-2-14), (R), $549,000

• Kaelin Jr, J, to Tacatic, Erika, 35 Joyce Dr (600-83-1-39), (R), $490,000

• Oliver, S, to Alpe Perez, Jaime, 795 Harrison Ave (600-102-3-14), (R), $450,000

• Love, V, to 20 Philip Street LLC, 20 Philip St (600-105-2-48), (R), $325,000

• Amodei Properties E to Agree Eastern LLC, 827 Raynor Ave (600-108-2-11), (C), $2,600,000

• 1174 East Main Street to Mountain Key LLC, 1174 E Main St (600-109-2-7.1), (C), $1,325,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Rosenberg, D & P, to Cairns, Tim, 4 Great Circle Dr (700-1-1-54), (R), $1,750,000

• Kanarvogel, M & M, to Seymour, Samuel, 39 Stearns Point Rd (700-13-2-38), (R), $900,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Aretakis, E, to 13710 Soundview Avenue LLC, 13710 Soundview Ave (1000-54-3-5), (V), $775,000

• Hunstein, D & K, to Salopek, Michael, 565 Park Ave (1000-56-1-2.3), (R), $1,500,000

• 822 Church Lane LLC to Steffens, Deanna, 63745 Route 25 (1000-56-4-17.1), (R), $1,225,000

• Smith, N to Webb, Raymond, 2555 Youngs Ave, #14E (1000-63.2-1-47), (C), $575,000

• Dooley, P & L, to Portillo, Luis, 4235 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-17), (R), $525,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

Douglas, M, to Affordable Upgrade Contractors, 25 Cherry Ln (600-26-2-39.1), (R), $335,000

• Milosh Realty Corp to Khurana, Jasleen, 19 Sound Rd (600-49-1-36.2), (R), $500,000

• Doyle, K. & Warsaw, G, to Zolotkovsky, Dmitri, 71 Emerald Ln (600-55-1-8), (R), $649,900

• Fiorentino, J. to Milne, Victoria, 144 Farm Rd W (600-57-1-14.45), (R), $640,000

• Constant, J & P. to Sihag, Smita, 2 Baileys Ct (600-73-1-1.27), (R), $1,325,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)