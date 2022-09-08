Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 8, 2022

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Domow, J & J, to Morag, Boaz, 196 Church Ln (600-67-2-5), (R), $880,000

• Bassemir/Takao, D, to Peter, Roy, 95 Pine Ave (600-113-2-74), (R), $630,000

• Sowinski, D & C, to Bagshaw, Christopher, 109 Pine Ave (600-113-2-76), (R), $400,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Castronovo, R, to Twomey Ave 2 LLC, Twomey Ave (600-99-2-23.2), (CS), $1,600,000

• Byzantine Catholic Church to Castronovo, Raymond, Twomey Ave (600-99-2-23.2), (CS), $850,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Small, M, to Salgado, Jason, 1055 Skunk Ln (1000-97-4-7.4), (R), $3,150,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Shannon, W & R, to Los, Vitaliy, 940 Gillette Dr (1000-38-2-10), (R), $849,999

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Anthony, R & A, to Vasiliou, Basil, E End Rd (1000-4-6-5.4), (V), $350,000

• Anthony ,A & S, & Cushing to Vasiliou, Basil, E End Rd (1000-4-6-5.5), (V), $500,000

• Holzner, M, & Marshall, L, to Collins, Atwood, 827 Munnatawket Ave (1000-6-3-3), (R), $2,300,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Fawcett, W & C, to Helen Homes Corp, 65 Ludlam Ave (900-141-2-25), (R), $240,000

• Worthingon, G, by Administrator to Podlas III, Thomas, 16 Evergreen Rd (900-143-2-58), (R), $110,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Dorris, F, to Blam, Whitney, 880 Sound Ave (1000-35-1-10), (R), $425,000

• Greenport Gardens LLC to Ludham Estates LLC, 124,126,128 Ludlam Pl (1001-3-5-28.1), (C), $1,749,000

• Greenport Gardens LLC to Ludlam Estates LLC, Ludlam Pl (1001-5-1-17.1), (C), $2,226,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Sittler, S, by Administrator to October Real Estate Holdings, 963 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-45), (R), $585,000

• Sittler, S, by Administrator to OREH LLC, 957 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-90-2-46), (V), $70,000

• Sittler, S, by Administrator to October Real Estate Holdings, 70 Washington Ave (600-90-2-47), (V), $95,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Wexler, Jeffrey, 365 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.31), (R), $2,226,300

• Dipaola Family Trust to Start Small LLC, 14605 Route 25 (1000-114-8-6), (R), $800,000

• Levy, D, to Swahn, Peter, 1745 Ole Jule Ln (1000-122-5-2), (R), $1,625,000

• Levi, D & J, to Manno, Bruno, 4415 Camp Mineola Rd (1000-123-5-22), (R), $2,500,000

• Gourlides, P & A, to Monzon, Nery, 75 Conklin Rd (1000-139-3-50), (R), $645,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• White/Studwell, K, to Marino, Daniel, 1340 Fourth St (1000-117-7-7), (R), $796,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Proud, G, to Jayamaha, Don, 23955 Route 25 (1000-18-2-27), (R), $454,000

• Mellinger Jr, C, by Executor to Karrass Trust, Gary, 1495 Village Ln (1000-25-3-2.1), (R), $2,000,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riccio Jr, A, to Palencia, Alvaro, 38 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-26), (R), $600,000

• JVJJ LLC to Koundourakis, Nicholas, 20 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-11), (R), $675,000

• Almas Construction to Paramount Development Group, 48 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.23), (V), $230,000

• Conklin Jr., W, & Harrigan to JRE and C LLC, 727 Mill Rd (600-81-1-7), (R), $263,000

• DiLugrezio, J Trust to Cavalluzzi, Gayle, 112 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-112), (R), $420,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Taegtmeier Trust, Marret, 520 Middle Rd, Unit 12 (600-82.4-2-12), (R), $517,500

• Meras, A Trust to Marroquin, Giovanni, 92 Meadow Ln (600-110-2-30.3), (R), $600,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Villatoro & Guevara, Darwin & Jose, 161 Fox Run Ln (600-112-4-1), (R), $580,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Pedersen Jr, W, to 64 N Cartwright LLC, 64 & 66 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-60), (R), $1,700,000

• Kraus, C, by Executors to 166 N Ferry Rd LLC, 22 Stearns Point Rd (700-13-2-8.1),  (V), $1,150,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Treiber, P, to Mejia, Joel, 4100 Youngs Ave (1000-55-2-14), (R), $583,000

• Boyle, E to P & E LLC, 775 Hummel Ave (1000-63-2-22), (R), $995,000

• Wilson, M & G Trust to Nickles, Kathleen, 2555 Youngs Ave, #2C (1000-63.1-1-8), (C), $500,000

• Wood, S Trust to JMMG2 LLC, 2300 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-9-7), (R), $635,000

• Stevens, L Trust to Fenech, David, 1470 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-47), (R), $637,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Toole, K, to Talmage, David, 8 Maple Rd (600-32-3-12), (R), $515,000

• MacGray, S & R, to McLean, Loretta, 33 Shady Ln (600-33-6-6),  (R), $320,000

• Erickson, J & L, to Grossklaus, Noreen, 2 High View Dr (600-49-3-23), (R), $650,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

